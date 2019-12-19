Dress 'Em Up: This Brand Is Bringing Bangkok's Street Style To India

If you're someone whose wardrobe could use a bit of an upgrade with new styles, colours and trending fabrics, The Style Closet is a good place to start. They've got casual shirt dresses that can take you from boardrooms to bars, flowy tops for everyday college wear and we see so many dresses perfect for our girls' night-out (the backless floral maxi dress!)

Going on a beach vacay? Make room in your suitcase for their long black beachy dress and the casual strap dresses.

On the accessories front, The Style Closet's got a good mix of both heavy Indian jewellery, and minimal drop and hoop earrings for daily wear. You'll be able to pair them with most of your selection.