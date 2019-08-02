This Brand Does Awesome Everyday Bags Starting At ₹499

Kleio's bags play around with bright and contrasting tones and basically double as an optical illusion. Didn't think that was possible, did you? Their illustrative aztec and jacquard printed bags satisfy your bohemian dreams and make any look just that much more spectacular. Whether you're on your way to college or lunch with your squad, this bag will be by your side and give you that extra pop of colour.



What We Love: Their V Jacquard Black & White Cross Body for the days when you don't want to try too hard. We love how versatile and utility-centric this bag is and we can't get enough!