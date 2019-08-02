With riveting patterns and cut outs, Kleio adds a lot of pizzazz to the basic everyday bag. Sticking to tried & tested shapes, they go on and experiment with aztec, chevron and other geometric prints to amp up your everyday look.
This Brand Does Awesome Everyday Bags Starting At ₹499
Kleio's bags play around with bright and contrasting tones and basically double as an optical illusion. Didn't think that was possible, did you? Their illustrative aztec and jacquard printed bags satisfy your bohemian dreams and make any look just that much more spectacular. Whether you're on your way to college or lunch with your squad, this bag will be by your side and give you that extra pop of colour.
What We Love: Their V Jacquard Black & White Cross Body for the days when you don't want to try too hard. We love how versatile and utility-centric this bag is and we can't get enough!
