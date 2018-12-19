This Co-Working Space In G-Town Is Perfect For You & Your Team

Office Beanz is a coworking space in Unitech Cyber Park in Gurgaon that offers inviting interiors, recreational areas to relax, a library, a cafeteria and coffee shop, detox water, and coffee and cookies on the house. Laden with pleasant interiors and soothing colours, this place will be sure to get your creative juices flowing.

What sets Office Beanz apart from the usual coworking spaces is that it’s strategically designed in a way that it can accommodate big groups and teams without it getting chaotic or disruptive for the other people. They offer open working spaces, as well as semi-private cubicles and private offices. Their prices start from INR 9,999 a month per seat for open working spaces, but this package is adjustable if you need the space for just a few weeks or less. Included in this cost, is all amenities such as coffee, cookies, detox water, recreational area, library, gymnasium, internet, and personalised stationery. Their recreational area has a pool table and foosball for those who like to relax by having a little fun in their well deserved work-breaks.There is a cafeteria inside, where you can enjoy your meals, but if you decide that isn’t for you, there are plenty of options inside Unitech Cyber Park campus to dine.

The place opens at 8 AM and stays open till 8 PM, but you can feel free to stay there longer. We hear that they’re soon going to open another floor, where they will also have the option of height-adjustable and customisable work-stations for those who like to be more comfortable while working. They also have couches in their recreational area and the coffee car, if you prefer to have comfy seating options while working.