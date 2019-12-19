This Designer Stocks Up On Designs That Are Unique & Affordable

Wedding shopping can be a mammoth task, especially when you’ve seen the same stuff everywhere. Well, Parul Gandhi, a Delhi based designer is a breath of fresh air among the sea of overused designs and fabrics. From gowns to shararas, anarkalis and lehengas, she has it all. Expect to see unique handwork {katt-dana, beads, tassels, sequins etc.} — which she gets done in-house — and a number of styles and cuts. Unlike everything wedding her clothes do not cost a bomb, and she’s great with her suggestions, so rest assured she’ll whip up something beautiful for you. What’s more, her timely deliveries and bang-on fittings will save you a lot of hassle. The collection starts at approx. INR 12,000 and there's something for everyone here.