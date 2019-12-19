This Designer Stocks Up On Designs That Are Unique & Affordable

Clothing Stores

Parul Gandhi

Mayapuri Phase - 1, New Delhi
4.8

46-A, Vikrant Enclave, Mayapuri, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Wedding shopping can be a mammoth task, especially when you’ve seen the same stuff everywhere. Well, Parul Gandhi, a Delhi based designer is a breath of fresh air among the sea of overused designs and fabrics. From gowns to shararas, anarkalis and lehengas, she has it all. Expect to see unique handwork {katt-dana, beads, tassels, sequins etc.} — which she gets done in-house — and a number of styles and cuts. Unlike everything wedding her clothes do not cost a bomb, and she’s great with her suggestions, so rest assured she’ll whip up something beautiful for you. What’s more, her timely deliveries and bang-on fittings will save you a lot of hassle. The collection starts at approx. INR 12,000 and there's something for everyone here.

What Could Be Better?

Parking can be slightly tricky outside the studio so avoid taking your car or maybe just park a little farther away.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 3,000+

