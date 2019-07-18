What I loved about the designer collabs I found on Limeroad were how they brought designer quality and designs down to a reasonable, high-street price bracket. The dress I'm wearing was designed by Lacoanet Hemant, a fabulous designer duo that would otherwise be quadruply expensive. It's made from a great, comfortable light silk and has quickly become one of my favorite summer dresses. A few other designer labels to keep an eye out for on the website are Pratha, KAZO, Ritu Kumar and more. If you're go-to summer look is the dress, you're going to be very happy. There's lots to find: just keep an eye peeled to what fabric you're choosing.
This Fashion Site Is Doing Some Collabs Worth Picking Up
Some of the prettiest dresses aren't available in breathable fabrics.
₹1000 - ₹3000
