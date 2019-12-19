VacayGoals: This Homestay Near Kasauli Has A Tree House & A Sun Room

Villa Mountain Crest is a beautiful homestay overlooking the scenic and calm valley of Dagshai. The first few things you'll notice about the place would be the beautiful view it overlooks with only greenery as far as the sight goes, and the well-maintained gardens, perfect for chai after your commute.

The villa is owned by a lovely family, whose pictures you'll see all over the living room, giving the place a quaint, home-like feeling. It's a perfect summer home with a swimming pool, a gymnasium and even a tree house for the kids. The in-house staff is happy to cook whatever delicacies you're craving, just let them know well in advance. We suggest you give their Chinese dishes a try.

There are two very friendly Great Danes that are part of the family and are the perfect furry friends for those who prefer dogs as company over human interaction. Kasauli is about 40 minutes away from the property, so you can always go on various nature treks there, get on the Toy Train, and also shop at the Tibetan market, among many other things.