This New CP Bistro Has The Prettiest Green Ambience & Is Great For Brunch

Just when we thought we were running out of cool places to head over to in CP, Cibamor Bistro's watermelon-infused drinks and green decor convinced us otherwise.

It's the sort of place that you can go to for a late evening date, a Sunday brunch, or even a family dinner scene—the versatility is strong with this one.

It's right next to to the building that houses Bombay Brasserie and The Irish House — two of our favourites in CP—and its huge glass windows look really inviting, and so we gave it a shot.

They've got some interesting drinks on the menu—the 'Beer Mixx' and 'Mixx' sections in particular. We ordered Toxic Beauty which is great if you like red wine, Stromy Night which is good for bitter palates and Connection—this deserves a special mention because it's a mix of white wine and watermelon chunks and might just be one of the best drinks you'll ever have.

For the food, we had the Charred Chicken Caesar salad, Habanero Chicken Wings, Tuttu Carne (a flat bread), and the classic Spaghetti Aglio Olio. We absolutely loved all of the food, specially the wings and the flat bread!

Their hot brownie fudge and the New York cheesecake make for perfect desserts.

Surprisingly, their pricing is very competitive and easy on the pocket.