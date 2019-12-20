This Pet Friendly Cafe Will Make Your Furball Feel Special & Pampered

Barks and Meows is a cafe where you can find a large playground with outdoor furniture for your dogs & cats to play around. You can get yourself delicious food while you order food for your pets (yes, they have a separate menu for the pets). It is indeed a place where you and your pet can relax because the trained staff is so pet-loving & friendly. Be assured of the fact that your pets will leave smiling with a content heart. That’s not all, your cuddly pal can enjoy a splash in the swimming pool along with boarding facilities available wherein the temperature is controlled indoor and outdoor area for each individual pet (say, whaaa!?). You can even get your feline friends to the cattery. With free entry, you can grab delicious pet food made from fresh produce sourced locally.