This Place Is The Best Way To Spend Your Weekend At!

Horse Shoe Cafe is so close to nature and greenery all over. We could see some animals roaming by ducks, turkeys, rabbits, parrots. They have an amazing garden and a lot of adventure games like horse riding. This place gives such a relaxing vibe. Food is good too and feels like homemade. We ate Maggi and sandwich. It was amazing. It's an ideal place for family picnics. I would love to go there again.