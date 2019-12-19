This Place Is The Best Way To Spend Your Weekend At!

Cafes

The Horse Shoe Cafe

Nurpur Bet, Punjab
4.6

Malakpur - Nurpur Bet Road, Nurpur Bet, Punjab

What Makes It Awesome?

Horse Shoe Cafe is so close to nature and greenery all over. We could see some animals roaming by ducks, turkeys, rabbits, parrots. They have an amazing garden and a lot of adventure games like horse riding. This place gives such a relaxing vibe. Food is good too and feels like homemade. We ate Maggi and sandwich. It was amazing. It's an ideal place for family picnics. I would love to go there again.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

