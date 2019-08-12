Bawa has a nice collection. The bag is of so good quality. I got this a year ago and is still in good shape. It’s spacious too for college or work purposes. The pricing point is great too. You can work out some discounts too if you buy 2 or more bags. Except for bags, they offer wallets, slings, clothes, handbags, duffle bags, school bags, laptop bags etc
This Place Offers Some Really Affordable College Bag Options!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This is my favourite. A place to shop for bags. I wish I could get some loyalty discount.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
