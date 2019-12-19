This Safdarjung Kitchen Delivers Their Neopolitan-Style Pizza Till 4am!

We admit, every time we see a pizza video on our feed, we have to watch it. Compulsively. It's a problem, and after coming across Napoli Pizza in Safdarjung, we thought it'd be a better idea to throw ourselves a pizza party rather than just hogging virtually. Their USP? They make Neopolitan style pizza—the kind you'd see on your IG explore page. Their menu is quite varied, too—they do margherita and pepperoni for the classics, the quattro formaggi for the cheese fans, the controversial Hawaiian, salmon and prawns pizza for the seafood lovers, and so many others. The pepperoni pizza is definitely one of the top ones here. They even do calzones and chicken wings. Did we already mention their USP? Well, there's also the fact that they deliver till 4am in the morning, do take your pick.