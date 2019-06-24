Time To Take A Healthier Coffee Break At Work With Saffola FITTIFY!

A health booster high in antioxidants that aids in weight management. Unlike regular coffee, Green coffee is NOT ROASTED and hence has upto 3X more Antioxidant power which is otherwise lost in the roasting process. It is known to help manage weight & regulates metabolism amongst others.



Curated by renowned MasterChef Kunal Kapur using hand picked ingredients, this latest take on healthy beverages by Saffola FITTIFY is a quick skip and hop to good health! If you’re anything like us and are too busy hustling in the morning, this range of Green Coffees are probably going to be your go-to-companion. This unique beverage is available in a total of FIVE flavours including Classic Strong (for those who like to have a strong cuppa), Classic, Lemon Mint, Ginger Basil and Lemongrass Lavender. Switch to this healthier(and yummy) beverage! Not to mention, it’s extremely easy to make and carry leaving no room for excuses.