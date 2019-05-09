Touristy Place To Visit In Udaipur

Overlooks the charming Fateh Sagar Lake, Maharana Pratap Memorial comprises of a marvellous bronze statue Maharana Pratap sitting on his faithful horse Chetak. Many people come here to pay their homage to the Rajput Hero, Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse. The place provides an amazing view of the city and the lake to visit in the evening during sunset. It also has a museum showcasing different forts and battles which took place in Rajasthan!