This Cute Little Bakery Is A Treat For Dessert Lovers

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Belfrance Bakers & Chocolatiers

Ludhiana, Punjab
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SCF/32-C, Main Market, Near The Yellow Chilli, Ludhiana, Punjab

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Belfrance is located in the popular market of Sector 32C. It is a great place for dessert lovers especially if you are more inclined towards bakery deserts like cakes and all. Great stuff with great taste. In case you are a chocolate or dessert lover then this is the place for you. They have a huge variety of chocolates and pastries in different shapes with a remarkable taste. Must try their: "Real Bel Choco Dark Pastry" with an aromatic sip of the cafe latte. Try visiting this place when you are in Ludhiana.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

Bakeries

Belfrance Bakers & Chocolatiers

Ludhiana, Punjab
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SCF/32-C, Main Market, Near The Yellow Chilli, Ludhiana, Punjab

image-map-default