This Cute Little Bakery Is A Treat For Dessert Lovers

Belfrance is located in the popular market of Sector 32C. It is a great place for dessert lovers especially if you are more inclined towards bakery deserts like cakes and all. Great stuff with great taste. In case you are a chocolate or dessert lover then this is the place for you. They have a huge variety of chocolates and pastries in different shapes with a remarkable taste. Must try their: "Real Bel Choco Dark Pastry" with an aromatic sip of the cafe latte. Try visiting this place when you are in Ludhiana.