Treat Yourself To Some Yum Ice Cream To Beat The Heat!

Dessert Parlours

Icekraft

Green Park, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-37, Green Park, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

After Rajouri Garden, IceKraft has opening its new Outlet in South Delhi. They have one of the best charcoal ice-cream in town. It’s known for its Black Ice-cream are the best selling. They also serve amazing Ice-cream shakes with are served in the Nutella jar are yummy. The menu here is just amazing dishes that you will love like Burgers and Fries which are just smashing. They have Friffles that are different savoury dishes served in a cone which is a unique concept. You also have waffles, pancakes, taco platter and much more. Save your date and rush to this place to have to smash colourful looking ice-cream.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family.

Other Outlets

Icekraft

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.1

Ground Floor, Shop 5, Block E-5, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

