After Rajouri Garden, IceKraft has opening its new Outlet in South Delhi. They have one of the best charcoal ice-cream in town. It’s known for its Black Ice-cream are the best selling. They also serve amazing Ice-cream shakes with are served in the Nutella jar are yummy. The menu here is just amazing dishes that you will love like Burgers and Fries which are just smashing. They have Friffles that are different savoury dishes served in a cone which is a unique concept. You also have waffles, pancakes, taco platter and much more. Save your date and rush to this place to have to smash colourful looking ice-cream.
Treat Yourself To Some Yum Ice Cream To Beat The Heat!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family.
Also On Icekraft
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
Comments (0)