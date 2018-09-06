Shop Artworks & Traditional Products Sourced From Across The Country Here

Tribes India, set up by TRIFED, is a store that houses a range of art and craft products created by tribes from various parts of India, giving them exposure and empowering them with the profits made by the sales.
They source products from all the Indian states that have some tribal populace: Warli paintings from Maharashtra, Gont paintings from Madhya Pradesh, Katha saris and Batik kurtas from West Bengal, brass jewellery from Orissa, little tribal print potlis from Nagaland, Pashmina shawls from Ladakh etc.
What we loved about the store is its inclusive exclusivity. If you walk in looking to get a present for someone, chances are you’ll find it whether the recipient is a man, woman or child. Also, special shout-out to their wall hangings.
They've also got home decor products like traditional door hangings, multi-fabric and colourful sling bags, organic honey from Chattisgarh and another variant—pahadi honey straight from the hills.
A certain percentage of the profits goes directly to the artisans and craftsmen who create these products, so even though the prices are a little bit on the high side, we’re still taking out our wallets here.
