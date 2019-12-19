Try Dwarka's River of Curry for Patiala Chicken

If rich and spicy Indian food is what you crave to negate an entire week of dieting, River of Curry is the place you should call. Apart from the usual tandoori chicken and seekh kababs, they have some interesting options such as Kali Mirch Tikka, Pudina Tikka, and Khas Kabab. We ordered the Soya Chaap Afghani, which was decent, but not particularly mind-blowing. The Reshmi Kabab, on the other hand, managed to hit just the right notes.