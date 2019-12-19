Try Dwarka's River of Curry for Patiala Chicken

Located in Sector 7 in Dwarka, River of Curry has many options in its tandoori and curry sections for your Mughlai food cravings. Plus, it’s damn easy on the pocket.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 10
The tandoor game
If rich and spicy Indian food is what you crave to negate an entire week of dieting, River of Curry is the place you should call. Apart from the usual tandoori chicken and seekh kababs, they have some interesting options such as Kali Mirch Tikka, Pudina Tikka, and Khas Kabab. We ordered the Soya Chaap Afghani, which was decent, but not particularly mind-blowing. The Reshmi Kabab, on the other hand, managed to hit just the right notes.
Curry shurry
If curry is what you’re really after, their main course section should give you quite a few options to choose from. There’s the usual butter chicken {duh}, but if you don’t mind shaking things up a bit, their best-selling Patiala Chicken and Chicken Belliram are what people call back for.
Where: G-70, Vardhman Star Citi Mall, Sector 7, Dwarka
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 9
Contact: 011 33105038
Price: INR 550 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11pm
