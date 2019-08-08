Try Out Authentic European & Mediterranean Cuisine At Civil House

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Civil House

Khan Market, New Delhi
Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are someone who likes trying different cuisine then this place should be on our list next. Civil House in Khan Market serves authentic European & Mediterranean dishes which are just tasty. With Vintage Interior & Delectable Europe Culinary, the places give you a classic old vibe. The menu here has an amazing selection with the blend of both cuisines. Pasta, Pizza, Ravioli, Salad & Harrisa Chicken are great option to choose from. You get some awesome cocktails that are a must-try. Sangria & Martini are my personal favourites. With a stunning rooftop, this place is just great for a date and a day out with your friends and family. So, reserve your tables here and enjoy the exquisite experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

