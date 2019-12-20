Meat Lovers? Handiwala Delivers Yum Food At Your Doorstep!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Handiwala

Sector 2, Noida
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-45, P Block, Pocket 1, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

After Navratri celebration, I celebrated a chicken party from the very amazing place in sector-18 "Handiwala". I was delivered the food from this place which was received hot and was on time. The packaging of the food had a tempt of being Indian. I had Murg tikka in the starters which were found to be great in taste when had with green chutney and onions. For the Main course, I tried Chicken Korma, Butter naan and chicken Biryani. The chicken Korma had a flavourful smell of various spices cooked together during the making of the recipe. The Butter naan paired great with the chicken korma. The Chicken biryani had a good portion which was satisfactory for two people. The biryani was served in a pot and was covered by a red coloured cloth which was quite a unique packaging style that I noticed from this place. Taste-wise the biryani was great. The pieces of chicken were tender and well cooked.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group.

Fast Food Restaurants

Handiwala

Sector 2, Noida
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-45, P Block, Pocket 1, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default