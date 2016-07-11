Imagine waking up in a Victorian bed, the sunlight filtering in and rolling, misty hills as far as the eyes can see. Got the picture? Great, now go book yourself into Primrose Villas.
A Heady Romance With The Hills At Chikmagalur's Primrose Villas
Those Who Live In Glass Houses…
Check into the swanky all-glass cottages at Primrose Villas for an extraordinary experience. Each of the villas, spread across a luxurious 1,000 square feet, are private and secluded, so there’s no danger of being disturbed while you unwind. In fact, shed all your inhibitions, leave the curtains open and let the sunshine in. The views are breathtaking.
Luxe All The Way
Inside, in keeping with the luxe theme, you will find antique furniture and elements inspired by Victorian and Jacobean styles. Think cosy love seats, elegant chaise longues, regal arm chairs, and of course, the all-important coffee tables — you are after all in coffee country.
Since you don’t really need to go outdoors, thanks to the glass, you can happily roam about in your fluffy bathrobes and bed room slippers without a care in the world. Or perhaps, in the winter, snuggle up beside your SO {kids, BFFs and parents can also be significant, no?} with a book. If you’re with your crew, bring along board games. Nothing like a solid game of Monopoly with the fire crackling beside you.
Bath And Body
Don’t get us started on the bathrooms. As ritzy as the rooms, these too are all-glass. So, sneak in a lovely bubble bath with the blinds up, or if you’re conscious, then we suggest pulling them down just enough to shield you but not your view. It’s a bit of a cheeky thrill and we absolutely love it!
To match the high standards of the living quarters, dining too is quite the elaborate affair. With a 360 degree view, and a practically 360 degree menu on offer, pick from your room, under the trees, on the terrace or the lounge to eat your meal. Chinese, European, Indian {the south Indian is amazing here} is on offer so don’t be worry about running out of things to eat. Fancy a barbecue? No problemo. You pick the time and place.
For those who are eternally itching to get out of their rooms, perhaps a walk or trek through the coffee plantations will do the trick. Or pick sides and trek up to the property’s mountain top play ground for a game of cricket.
Where: Near Check Post, Kaimara, Chikamagalur
Price: INR 15,000 upwards
Contact: +91 8884561010 or write to kb@primrosevillas.com
