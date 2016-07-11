A Heady Romance With The Hills At Chikmagalur's Primrose Villas

Don’t get us started on the bathrooms. As ritzy as the rooms, these too are all-glass. So, sneak in a lovely bubble bath with the blinds up, or if you’re conscious, then we suggest pulling them down just enough to shield you but not your view. It’s a bit of a cheeky thrill and we absolutely love it!

To match the high standards of the living quarters, dining too is quite the elaborate affair. With a 360 degree view, and a practically 360 degree menu on offer, pick from your room, under the trees, on the terrace or the lounge to eat your meal. Chinese, European, Indian {the south Indian is amazing here} is on offer so don’t be worry about running out of things to eat. Fancy a barbecue? No problemo. You pick the time and place.

For those who are eternally itching to get out of their rooms, perhaps a walk or trek through the coffee plantations will do the trick. Or pick sides and trek up to the property’s mountain top play ground for a game of cricket.

Where: Near Check Post, Kaimara, Chikamagalur

Price: INR 15,000 upwards

Contact: +91 8884561010 or write to kb@primrosevillas.com

