Vegan Goes Mainstream At Harit Hub, Gurgaon

This place is best for hardcore vegetarians, since the dishes are very home-like and simple. The portion sizes are good, however, so vegetarian or not, you are likely to walk out satiated.

Start with the Paneese Tikka Wrap; the flavours are all in place but they’ve held back on the pungency, which works in the favour of the paneer. You can actually taste the diary-ness of it. The surprising dish among the starters has got to be the Arbi Masala; rich and starchy without being heavy, and even though this vegetable tends to be sticky/gooey, their cooking method made sure it was lightly pan fried and more potato like than expected.

Skip the barley soup and go for the Harit Salad instead; light, crunchy, fresh and very homemade. For the main course there are only parathas to choose from, unless you count their version of pizzas as main course. Skip dessert unless you’re a fan of old school lauki ka halwa; they do a pretty good job at that!