Drop By This Boutique In GK1 For Beatiful & Versatile Summer Ethnic Wear

Collection by Sureena Chowdhri which is based in GK-1 has amazing ethnic wear which is perfect for summer. If you are looking for something lightweight yet trendy then you can check out their collection which has suits, dresses and kurtas that are simple yet elegant. Using linen with delicate embroidery, the pieces are utterly feminine yet contemporary. The subtle hues with hand embroidery make these outfits perfect for a summer day occasion or event. One can totally have a look at their Instagram page to get a glimpse of their new collection.