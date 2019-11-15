Even if your destination is touristy, your accommodation doesn’t have to be the usual! If you ask us, the best way to explore any place is to experience it the local way. And nothing helps you do that more than beautiful local properties that offer a holistic experience. Thanks to MakeMyTrip, we found a bunch of stunning Alternative Accommodations across Goa, Coorg, Shimla, Nainital and Udaipur that you’ve got to bookmark for your next trip! Keep reading to find out some of these hidden gems across some of India’s most preferred holiday destinations.
Ditch The Usual: Opt For These Villas, Apartments & More To Make the Best of Your Vacay!
GOA
The Postcard Velha
If you’re planning a retreat from the usual hustle bustle of city life, you must head to The Postcard Velha, a modernist colonial hideout, nestled in the quaint Portugese neighbourhood of Old Goa. Housing only 8 villas, get some much deserved privacy all the while soaking in the authentic Goan vibes. Best part? You don’t have to worry about leaving your furry friends at home because this property is pet friendly. With an outdoor pool, breathtaking views and so much more on offer, we have started chalking our Goa plans already!
Acasa Vagator
Fancy a fancy suite? Opt for this classy apartment in Vagator, Acasa and make the most of your trip. The apartment is airy and hosts an amazing rooftop area, jacuzzi and cozy bedrooms that is a perfect alternative to your usual accommodations.
Woke Hostel
Budget traveller or not, this hostel accommodation by MMT is perfect to explore the authentic Goan vibes. Be it meeting new people, exploring unique experiences or indulging in fun games and activities, you’ve got it all! From prices starting under INR 500/-* on MMT, we see no reason for you not opting for it right away.
COORG
Old Kent Estates and Spa
You’ve got to book a cottage at Old Kent, if the first thing on your vacay agenda is relaxation. Unlike your usual accommodations, enjoy the luxury of complete privacy and stock up on some me-time already. The villas are naturally lit, airy and so comfortable you wouldn’t want to go back home! Schedule a spa day, enjoy a movie in their home theater or curl up with a good book from their well-stocked library, the options are truly endless.
Acacia Two Villa by Vista Rooms
Wake up and quite literally, smell the coffee with the coffee plantations surrounding this property. If you’re planning a trip with your entire squad, book a villa all to yourself. A huge, sprawling lawn, bonfires and barbeque on request, sit back and relax and take in the charm of Coorg.
Ibni Springs
If your day usually starts with a hot cup of coffee, then this homestay is perfect for you. It offers beautiful views of coffee plantations, lush green forests and misty landscapes. It’s perfect for travelling with family as even kids love the property! It provides everything from home-cooked meals to barbeques so whatever you’re craving for, trust us, they have you covered. They have a gorgeous natural waterfall perfect for soaking in serenity!
SHIMLA
The Jannat View-3 BHK Apartment
Take a chill pill and head to Jannat View in Shimla! This place is truly what dreams are made of. Well suited for everyone from big groups and families to couples, the cozy ambience makes it too hard to not book a stay. There’s a reason this place is called Jannat View as you get the most heavenly view that you can enjoy from their terrace. Grab a cup of coffee, bring your family and experience Shimla like never before!
Meena Bagh, Shimla
Experience the local vibes of Shimla with this homestay accommodation. Meena Bagh is the perfect place to be if you want to experience the tranquility of the hills. This place has a real homely vibe and you might not want to leave it ever. With aesthetically done interiors, it’s a reader’s paradise! On top of that, they have every type of cuisine you want. From Indian to Chinese to the Pahari food, you can have it all. Also, did we mention, even your pets are allowed here. So, you don’t have to leave your pawsome buddy at home.
ZostelX Theog, Shimla
Skip over the conventional destinations of Shimla and Kufri and head to ZostelX in Theog. Offering the most breathtaking views of the Himalayas, start your day with a beautiful sunrise and end it with a sky full of stars. Meet new people in the shared living space as you experience the full hostel setting. If you think conventional is boring, this is the perfect pick for you!
NAINITAL
Cottage Jeolikot by Open Sky
Mountains are calling and you definitely must go! Opt for The Cottage Jeolikot by OpenSky perfect for some bohemian vibes. If you are an art lover then you can spend some time appreciating their beautiful decor and hand-painted walls. You can also indulge in the delicious home-cooked food. It truly doesn’t get any better!
Latitude 29 by The Lake
If you went to Udaipur and didn’t visit the Lake, did you even go to Udaipur? Latitude 29 is right by the lake and if you’re an adrenaline junkie, it’s the ideal resort for you as it offers kayaking, paragliding and so much more! You won’t even need to leave your little pets behind as it’s a pet-friendly property and animal lovers can opt for activities like horse riding and bird watching.
The Verandah by Vista Rooms
Planning a family getaway to Nainital? Then, you should definitely book this 5 BHK villa situated in Bhimtal surrounded by mountains. It is a home away from home - with cozy living room and balconies where you can spend the evening sipping hot chai and spending quality time with your family.
UDAIPUR
Gostops Udaipur
Plan your trip to the city of lakes soon and enjoy the breathtaking views that the city of Udaipur has to offer! Stay at this conveniently located hostel, Gostops and experience Udaipur like never before. Socialize and meet like-minded people at their terrace area which also gives a legendary view to the City Palace, catch up on your favourite movies in their home theatre zone and indulge in some exciting games and activities, all of it to ensure you have the best time possible!
Devraj Villa – A Boutique Homestay
If you're someone who likes to take in all the sights of the destination, book a stay at Devraj Villa! It’s close to popular attractions like City Palace and Lake Pichola so you can explore Udaipur the way it’s meant to be explored! When you’re done exploring, come back to the property for some rejuvenation and soak in the scenic beauty of the Aravallis from the comfort of your villa.
Zade House
This property is known for its homely atmosphere and is ideal for a staycation with your family. The place has spacious bedrooms, elegant interiors and airy verandahs for your kids to play in along with all the modern amenities one could ask for.
