We Found Such Stunning Vintage & Glass Jewellery In Chandni Chowk!

Since Dariba Kalan in Chandni Chowk is the lane more famously known for its silver shops, we were not really looking for jewellery in Kinari Bazar. So when we passed by this shop, we did a double-take – the stuff was gorgeous. The ones that stood out were the antique style earrings – Victorian carnelian shell cameo jewellery, to be precise {yes, we Googled it!}. Carved in lovely pastel shades like teal, peach, and pink, and deeper shades like burgundy and charcoal grey, these beauties almost look like the real thing.