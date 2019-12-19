Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends

The cost for running the place on a monthly basis is close to a whopping INR 18 lakh! While the Uttar Pradesh government refunds a lot of the organisational expenses, it is individual contributions, along with corporate funding that ensures these animals receive regular food, medicines and the required care.

You can help out by volunteering here: The various duties include feeding, bathing, playing with the animals and also helping out with their food and medical requirements, and even adopting a four-legged friend and giving him or her a better life.

So instead of the same “eat, drink, party, sleep, repeat” grind every weekend, give volunteering here a shot. Come, spend time with these four legged vagabonds – give them a tickle or two and see how their wagging tails brighten up your weekend.

Timings: 8am – 12am {Seven days a week}