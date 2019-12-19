This Newbie In Town Is Sure To Teleport You To Hogwarts

The Hogwarts Kafe is a new cafe recently opened in Ashok Vihar. You get everything in a unique style. If you are the biggest fan of Harry Potter then this outlet is perfect for you to spend time and food with loved ones. This time I visit this outlet with my friends. where I tried a coffee float, blue potion, mac n cheese, fries pizza, garlic bread and Lebanese platter. All are just awesome and love the way they serve food. Even you get lots of props there to feel harry potter theme. I love this place to visit again. so much interesting as I am the biggest fan of the Harry Potter series.