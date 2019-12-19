This Newbie In Town Is Sure To Teleport You To Hogwarts

Cafes

The Hogwarts Kafe

Ashok Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-2/19, Upper Ground Floor, Near Prudent School, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Hogwarts Kafe is a new cafe recently opened in Ashok Vihar. You get everything in a unique style. If you are the biggest fan of Harry Potter then this outlet is perfect for you to spend time and food with loved ones. This time I visit this outlet with my friends. where I tried a coffee float, blue potion, mac n cheese, fries pizza, garlic bread and Lebanese platter. All are just awesome and love the way they serve food. Even you get lots of props there to feel harry potter theme. I love this place to visit again. so much interesting as I am the biggest fan of the Harry Potter series.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

