On The Lookout For Some Chairs? This Place Is Paradise!

They have an excellent variety of office chairs. Be it staff chairs or luxury executive chairs, they have a whole range of designs. Be it leather, pu or mesh, you can get the chairs customized from a wide variety of colour selections available with them. They have their own manufacturing unit in Delhi and therefore take max. 4-7 days to deliver you good quality products. Rawat steel industries is one of the oldest showrooms in West Delhi for chairs, they also stock tables and storage options for offices. USP: Customization. You can get upholstery customized and they can also customize the base of the chairs in case you want to switch between roller wheels or fixed ones.