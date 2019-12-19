Want Something Healthy Yet Tasty? Head To This Fab Cafe Now!

Who says that healthy food can’t be tasty? We know it’s difficult to find a café which is great as well as serves delicious healthy food. FabCafe in Lajpat Nagar 3 has one of the most unique menus with healthy delivery options. Its menu boasts of healthy meals that are made from fresh ingredients making sure to lock in the flavours. The amazing part is you get high nutrition dishes with an option for people on Veganism and Keto diet. Keto Butter Chicken, Keto Rice, Vega Cold Coffee are some options to choose from. Other healthy dishes like Power Bowl, Beetroot Lotus Steam Tikki Chaat, Fab Café Dal Makhani, Chicken Tikka Makhani, Kashmiri Mutton Curry and Paneer Maska Masala are yummy. For bread, they got some amazing option like Singhara Roti, Red Rice, Quinoa Chappati and Six Grain Parantha which is rarely available anywhere. They also have a separate Kids Menu. You will also find relishing coolers and filling smoothies. Gather up all your fellow buddies and get ready to visit this cafe as soon as it opens its doors for a healthier you!