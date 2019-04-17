Want To Go Someplace Calm?This Place Is A Perfect Getaway To Spend The Weekend

Also known as the "World yoga centre", you could do anything and everything at Rishikesh. From trekking to river rafting, from bungee jumping to camping, from watching graffiti to enjoy sitting along the mighty river Ganges. It has it all. You can meditate, sit, sing, sleep and practically spend the whole day just doing nothing, trust me you won't want to. It is so peaceful and relaxing and serene all along. Foodie tip: "Chotivalas" near Ram Jhula, the best Thali meals they have to offer. Lastly, do not miss the Ganga Aarti, while you are there. You would love it. If you want to have the weekend without any distractions of your own just try this place which is on a ride of 6-7 hours from Delhi and an hour ride from Haridwar. P.S: It would be up to you to go in a big group or with a friend or alone. It's perfect with all.