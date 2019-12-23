Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Monday

Pottery Workshop For Beginners With Claying Thoughts

₹ 5500 upwards

Mon | 23 Dec, 2019

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Address: A-Block, Sector 21, Noida

What's Happening?

This is a weekend program for beginners to learn the basics of pottery. Participants shall be introduced to the foundation techniques of hand-building pottery and the basics of clay modelling. By the end of the course, students shall create 4 to 5 complete projects that they can take back home. Students shall also be given a certificate of completion, upon successfully completing the class project. For more details, you can also write to clayingthoughts@gmail.com.

Course Duration: 8 sessions

Timings: 11am to 1 pm

Day: Monday

Studio location: Sector 21, Noida

How’s the venue?

The venue for the event is the Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio in Noida's Sector 21.

Make a note

Note: Please contact the organiser before enrolling into the classes.

Mobile: 9971968689

Price

₹5500 upwards
