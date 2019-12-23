Want To Take Up A New Hobby? Check Out Claying Thoughts' Pottery Sessions For Beginners - Monday

This is a weekend program for beginners to learn the basics of pottery. Participants shall be introduced to the foundation techniques of hand-building pottery and the basics of clay modelling. By the end of the course, students shall create 4 to 5 complete projects that they can take back home. Students shall also be given a certificate of completion, upon successfully completing the class project. For more details, you can also write to clayingthoughts@gmail.com.

Course Duration: 8 sessions

Timings: 11am to 1 pm

Day: Monday

Studio location: Sector 21, Noida