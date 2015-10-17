Your Wedding in Pixels: Hiring the Right Photographer

Cupcake Productions sees your wedding like it’s a rom com. They look for the best angles, the best moments, and help you create settings in a way that they get quality images that are high on detail, with special focus on the light and colour. Their aim is to create a screenplay of your beautiful day and have you peruse it for years to come.

Contact: Call 0124 4264472 or email them at cupcakeproductions13@gmail.com

Price: On request.

Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.