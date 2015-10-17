When it comes to your wedding, you don’t want to leave anything to chance. From the perfect venue, the perfect clothes, the food, the setting {and of course, the spouse-to-be}, we know how much thought goes into every detail. But what about the photographer? Here’s our pick of the best people to call to immortalise your big day in a pretty {leather-bound maybe?} album for you to have and to hold, for life.
Your Wedding in Pixels: Hiring the Right Photographer
Tania Seth Photography
There’s so much paraphernalia involved in our shaadis, and Tania Seth makes use of it and how. Whether it’s centering a photograph around a sparkling diamond ring or the intricately tied turban, they capture the little details of the biggest moments in your life.
Contact: Email taniaseth@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 45,000.
Find out more about them here. and follow them on Facebook here.
Cupcake Productions
Cupcake Productions sees your wedding like it’s a rom com. They look for the best angles, the best moments, and help you create settings in a way that they get quality images that are high on detail, with special focus on the light and colour. Their aim is to create a screenplay of your beautiful day and have you peruse it for years to come.
Contact: Call 0124 4264472 or email them at cupcakeproductions13@gmail.com
Price: On request.
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
Camera Waale Baraati
Run by two former journalists and trained photographers, Camera Waale Baraati are open to all your crazy and quirky ideas and are happy to contribute their own too. From mandap shoots to shooting at random public {or private} locations, complete with costume, props et al, they’re your guys for that funky shoot you always wanted.
Contact: Email camerawaalebaraati@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 15,000 for a pre-wedding shoot, INR 35,000 for a wedding.
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
The Bridezilla Project
Contrary to the name, this team of five photographers aim to capture the quirkiness of the bride and the mischievousness of the groom. Specialising in candid photography, they watch out for those tiny, tiny moments that help treasure the essential emotions and fun element of your wedding.
Contact: Call +91 8800494722 or email thebridezillaproject@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 25,000 per day.
Find them on Facebook here.
Studio RGB
Are you and your SO filmy? Call and book Studio RGB for a full Bollywood-style photoshoot. From cutesy poses and dreamy eyes, to rustic locations- each photograph will tell your story.
Price: Starting at INR 40,000.
Follow them on Facebook here.
Click My Dreams
For photographs that are slightly theatrical, Click My Dreams is a great bet. They make excellent use of shadow and light. They’ll even throw in a few light effects if you want- making photography in the dark a lot more dramatic. We’re sold.
Contact: +91 9810767062 or write to clickmydreams@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 40,000 for pre-wedding shoots and INR 50,000 for candid shoots
Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.
Dot Dusk Studios
The duo behind this studio are all about the details- from bridal embellishments, to the colours of the surroundings, to the facial expressions of the entire wedding party; they bring the true magic of the union to the fore. We love the use of vivid contrasts and well thought of compositions.
Contact: +91-9899194348, +91-8802550027
Price: Starting at INR 40,000.
Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.
Fairytale Weddings
If we were to say one thing about Angad Sodhi’s photographs- it’d be about the depth the photographs possess. From the emotion to the grandeur of the wedding, it’s all captured seamlessly just like- you guessed it- a fairytale.
Contact: Call +91 9873857949 or email angad.sodhi@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 40,000.
Hitched and Clicked
The guys at Hitched and Clicked enjoy finding out who you are as a couple, and then decide how to shoot the two of you. They’re known to capture spontaneously and are quick to spot an emotion-filled moment. Above all, their objective is to “create fairytales that last forever.”
Contact: Call +91 9899558843 or email them at hitchedandclicked@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 60,000 per day.
Find out more about them here and follow them on Facebook here.
The Best Man
If you’re looking for someone to click lots of candid, artsy pictures of your wedding {no poses}, Abhishek may just be the {best} man for you. He describes his photography as unobtrusive and quiet. We’re reading: No ruining moments with gentle nudges from a man with a massive camera looking to get his picture of the day. However, if you do want a directed pre-wedding shoot, he’s game.
Contact: Call +91 9958756240 or email him at thebestman.in@gmail.com
Price: Starting at INR 75,000 per day {for eight hours}.
Find out more about him here and follow him on Facebook here.
Arjun Kartha Photography
He calls himself a ‘non-wedding’ wedding photographer. Attribute this to his candid, contemporary and off-beat approach to shooting Indian marriages. His wife, Praerna Kartha too is a creative professional who directs wedding shoots, managing to put people at ease and ensuring the best photographs. The duo is much sought after for weddings across India.
Contact: Call +91 9910066274 or email a@arjunkarthaphotography.com
Price: On request
Find out more about him here and follow him on Facebook here.
Artfoto Studios
Artfoto Studios is all about fashion-inspired wedding photography. It focuses not just on the bride and groom but also on those closest to the most important people at the event and even undertakes styling assignments. They frequently take up projects involving the styling of the bridesmaids and the bride and thereafter caputing it all on camera. From the make-up, to the poses to the photos, they’ve got your back.
Contact: Email contact@artfotostudios.com
Price: On request
Find them on Facebook here.
{With inputs from WedMeGood}
