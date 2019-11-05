Being a city slicker is tough work, and sometimes, we just need to get away from it all. Luckily, Delhi offers plenty of quick escapes less than 6 hours away.
13 Spectacular Destinations You Can Drive To In Under 6 Hours
The Hill Fort, Kesroli
The lesser known cousin of the flagship Neemrana property, this 14th century fort is not as grand in size, but packs in plenty of charm. You can take a bottle of wine up to one of the many terraces of the fort walls, or even dine at the dining room, where we can only hope for your sake that they will be serving Laal Maas.
The rooms are cosy and tasteful. Plus, we even had a Rajasthani performance troupe drop in the evening we stayed.
Delhi to Alwar is a distance of around 167 kms, which can be covered in approximately 4 hours.
Price: Starting at INR 6,000.
Laxmi Vilas Palace, Bharatpur
If nothing else, a few years of living in the nation’s capital (or capital region) will definitely turn you into a forts-and-palaces snob. This one, we’re happy to report, does not disappoint. The high ceilings, checkered floors, chandeliers, and marble inlaid walls will make you feel like a royalty for a day, indeed.
The most popular tourist attraction, only minutes away, is the Keoladeo National Park, which attracts over 350 species of native and migratory birds. And you can also check out Lohagarh Fort and a few temples around.
Delhi to Bharatpur will take you around 4 hours and 20 minutes, as it's around 220 kms away.
Price: Starting at around INR 5,000.
Tarudhan Valley, Manesar
Tarudhan Valley is a gated golf community with villas that work as holiday homes for Delhi & Gurgaon families (and their lucky relatives!). There are a number of resorts around and if you're into golf, you must check out Classic Golf & Country Club. Not too far away, there's also a strawberry farm (if that's your jam)!
The Lemon Tree Hotel in Tarudhan Valley is a popular property. Known for its lush green golf course, swimming pools and a calming view, this hotel is highly rated. You can also check out the "V" Are Family resort and also the Surjivan Resort.
Since Manesar is close-by, it shouldn't take you more than 2 hours. It's around 55 kms away from Delhi.
Price: Starting at INR 4,000.
The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa
If you told us that the busy corporate mill of Gurgaon’s Cyber City was less than an hour away from Westin, we’d have a hard time believing it. We loved the single villa rooms, with beds perfectly suited for sinking right into.
There isn’t much to do outside the immediate area of the property, but with sprawling lawns, a spa, a pool, and some good dining options, you have the perfect excuse to trade sightseeing for a poolside Pina Colada.
The Westin Sohna is around 70 kms from Delhi, you can reach here in under 3 hours (depending on the traffic).
Price: Starting at INR 7,000 (approx.).
Tikli Bottom
Just six kilometres away from the main Sohna Road lies a quaint haveli turned guesthouse, run by Annie and Martin. The Lutyens-style building has four comfortable rooms, but you could also visit just for the day (if you’ve called ahead to RSVP for lunch, that is). Or stay for a couple of nights, wine and dine on the lawns. With farm animals galore, you could end up playing with the odd chicken or piglet too.
It shouldn't take you more than 2 hours to reach Tikli, as it's only 56 kms away from Delhi.
Price: starting at INR 10,000.
Samode Palace, Jaipur
The breathtaking architecture and serene location (tucked away under the shadow of lows hills) make Jaipur’s Samode Palace a must-visit. With an exclusivity and peacefulness that will make you feel like royals, the palace offers a full health and spa set-up as well as a lovely Mughal garden to explore.
You can enjoy horse and camel safaris, shopping adventures through the Samode village local marketplace, or you can just relax with a drink and a book by the pool. They also offer romantic, historic, and special honeymoon packages.
Delhi to Jaipur is usually a journey of around 5 hours. We recommend you check out the Tree House Resort for an amazing experience.
Price: starting at INR 7,000.
Tiger's Den, Sariska
Stretched across an area of 866 km², this national park gives you the an astounding glimpse of the forest life. Dive into the wild with wildlife species like the Nilgai, Sambhar, Leopards, wild boards and Langurs. You can reach Sariska rather easily, just plan a road trip, take a bus, or go via train. You can find budget hotels and camps, depending on how adventurous you're feeling.
We recommend you book your stay at The Sariska Palace for a comfy experience.
It'll take you around 5 hours to reach Sariska from Delhi, as it's around 200 kms away.
Price: starting at INR 3,000.
Kuchesar Fort, Uttar Pradesh
The very famous Mud Fort made it to the list, yes! This 18th century fort, built in the 1700s, has a crazy tale to tell. Enjoy the princely treatment at the fort and take a break at the vast forest coverage of the fort. Accommodation is on the higher side, but it sure is worth the experience.
You can stay at the Mud Fort Kuchesar (heritage hotels) for a deluxe (or a SUPER deluxe) experience.
It's also just about a 2 hours 30 minute road trip to Kuchesar from Delhi (it's 100 kms away).
Price: starting at INR 6,000
Gaj Retreat, Punjab
If you're looking for a luxurious time, stop looking. Gaj is the place to be. Their exotic experience is one of a kind. They offer mouth watering food, crazy soft mattresses, and a huge pool!
So, Gaj Retreat might take you a tad bit more than 6 hours, as it's 344 kms away from Delhi. But if you leave early and plan right, you'll be there under 6 hours.
Price: starting at INR 10,000.
The Coral Court Homestay, Agra
For the sake of reviving our childhood memories, let's head to Agra! The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daula and the Akbar tomb have a lot of interesting facts and history attached to it. It's easy to reach by train, bus or even via car (road trip!). Once you're there, don't forget to dig into their delicious and iconic Pedas (take some back with you, too!).
While there are a lot of economical stay options available in and around Agra (we strongly recommend going for a cheaper accommodation if you want to travel and explore), there are plenty of fancier options available too. Like, the Radisson, Taj Vilas, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, etc.
Delhi to Agra takes less than 4 hours, so go get down on the road.
Price: starting at INR 2,000.
Jim's Jungle Retreat, Uttrakhand
If you love the wild and lush green forests, you must definitely consider visiting Uttrakhand. Popularly known for its Hindu pilgrimage sites, many spend days and weeks at Rishikesh to experience the best of Yoga and attend the Ganga arti at Haridwar. There are beautiful trekking trails in regions around Garhwal, where you will also find delicious pahari food. I would recommend that you experience the adventures of forest reserves and sanctuaries. Maybe go out for safaris and watch animals and birds in their natural habitat.
The distance from Delhi to Uttrakhand is a little over 5 hours. You can check out Jim's Jungle Retreat which is right at the periphery of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Price: starting at INR 3,000.
Villa Mountain Crest, Kasauli
While July, August and September are the best months to visit Himachal, Kasauli remains one of our fav childhood getaway destinations. You can enjoy the iconic toy train rides, visit the Tibetan market, hog some delicious food, check out temples, churches and so much more. Delhi to Kasauli takes somewhere around 5 hours 30 minutes to reach.
We recommend you check out the Villa Mountain homestay (which is near Kasauli) if you like the sound of delicious food and super warm service.
Price: starting at INR 4,000.
Vansava Resort, Lansdowne
Originally a military garrison under the British, Lansdowne has now become one of the most-liked weekend getaways. You must check out the Garhwali museum, go on boat ride, and make a pit stop at the Travel Cafe, among other things.
While you're there, you can also check out the Vanvasa Resort in Lansdowne. It's perfect for families as they have a gaming and a reading area, a lot of outside area to just play, and they also have a pool.
Price: starting at INR 2,000.
