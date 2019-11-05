13 Spectacular Destinations You Can Drive To In Under 6 Hours

The lesser known cousin of the flagship Neemrana property, this 14th century fort is not as grand in size, but packs in plenty of charm. You can take a bottle of wine up to one of the many terraces of the fort walls, or even dine at the dining room, where we can only hope for your sake that they will be serving Laal Maas.

The rooms are cosy and tasteful. Plus, we even had a Rajasthani performance troupe drop in the evening we stayed.

Delhi to Alwar is a distance of around 167 kms, which can be covered in approximately 4 hours.

Price: Starting at INR 6,000.