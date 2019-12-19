Weekend Trip Into The Wild? This Is The Perfect Abode

This beautiful resort, Tusk and Roar is at a perfect location if you're looking forward to a weekend gig or a longer wild vacay. It's in the midst of a small Uttarakhandi village, around 10kms away from the main town of Ramnagarh, Nainital. You can relax in the pool or take a stroll to the village, or enjoy a great fam jam in the vast garden areas where you can sit and chill, the kids can play. And since you're in the Jim Corbett vicinity, I know you're going for that safari for sure. The staff here can arrange your Jeep right at the doorstep, and you can go try your luck at the tiger spotting. Don't forget to talk to the staff here and hear their untouched encounters with wildlife.