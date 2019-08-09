Ever since I started working at LBB, the way I look at everyday fashion and styling has changed manyfold. And a large part of that shift can be attributed to all the awesome pieces my colleagues rock at the office, week after week.
Here are my top picks from what the LBB team rocked at work this week:
Workwear Heroes, Right Here: What The LBB Crew Wears To Work
Coffee Braided Strap Slides
"I have really slender feet and am always on the lookout for flats that flatter that shape. So when I found these coffee braided slides on LBB, I didn't find myself second guessing. My days generally involve a whole lot of running around from one meeting to another - and I love how comfy these flats are. They come with a cushioned sole, and are super versatile".
- Suchita, Co-founder
Maroon Sling Bag
"I usually dress super casual so I love playing around with my accessories. I picked this vegan leather cross-body made by The Kalakar Co. It comes with a really neat archway detail on the flat, looks super chic and yet understated - just how I liked it!"
-Mahima, Marketing Intern
Floral Top
"I love wearing happy prints and bright colours. And this crisp embroidered shirt by Zachi is pure love! It's for ₹980, super affordable and fresh."
- Chandana, Merchandiser
