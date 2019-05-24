Heading to Sunday brunch used to just be a super casual get-together with friends, but now, Sunday brunch with the girls means at least one Instagram from everyone in attendance. Need a gram-worthy look? Read on for deets.
What To Wear To Brunch: Shop @TheDailyAloo’s Look
Heading to Sunday brunch used to just be a super casual get-together with friends, but now, Sunday brunch with the girls means at least one Instagram from everyone in attendance. Need a gram-worthy look? Read on for deets.
Bell Sleeves Top With Ruffle Detail by Vritta
Nothing says summer like pastels, and this super cute top with flowy sleeves by Vritta has got my heart. I styled it with a white midi skirt for an easy, breezy vibe. You could even style it with ripped jeans though.
Wearing size Medium
Floral Beaded Slides by Sole House
I personally love Sole House’s handcrafted slides. I found them on LBB and they’re really comfy! These tan floral slides are hand-embroidered and super different from what you’d find anywhere else. PS: They come in ivory as well!
Wearing size 39
Three Sphere Ring by Niiashi
This adjustable ring has a vintage appeal and has become my go-to. Since the top and flats were detailed, I didn’t want to accessorize heavily and just threw on this stunning ring.
