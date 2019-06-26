Yes, yes, it's ridiculously hot outside and with every rising degree, all I want to do is dress comfy. If you've planned a lunch date in this heat, stick to minimal dressing, subtle accessories (and a whole lot of iced tea)! Scroll down for my go-to outfit, it'll take you from a morning filled with errands straight to the table with your friends.
What To Wear To Lunch This Summer
Front Zip Denim Top
I've been wearing this comfy denim top on repeat this summer. I love the rad zip detailing, plus it's made with 100% cotton denim so it's super breathable. I paired it with frayed denim jeans for a double denim vibe, but you could totally style it with white pants or a midi skirt.
Wearing Size M
Monochrome Striped Tote
This Monochrome tote from Akiesha's collection is pure love! It adds the perfect edge to my outfit and breaks the monotony. Also it's super spacious and has a back pocket too - so if you're going to be out all day, you can just throw in all your essentials.
Hand-Embroidered Slides
Guys, these open-toe mules by Sole House are everything. I found them on LBB and fell in love with the peachy-pink floral embroidery. They're made with soft vegan leather and are super comfy.
Wearing Size 39
Comments (0)