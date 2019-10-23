Break From Monday Blues? Book A Room At The Roseate For A Luxurious Stay!

Luxury is an understatement for this breathtaking resort in Gurgaon which is only at a 15 minutes drive from Delhi airport. If you are looking for a quick weekend break, this has to be your big bet. The resort has the Mughal era feels and all rooms come with high ceiling and iPad control features. The Roseate Garden & lake view rooms have taken luxury to the next level by featuring their sauna rooms and in-room sunken bathtubs. Pamper yourself with Kama Ayurveda products and soak in all the greenery around the resort. The staff is extremely polite and professional and if you are celebrating an occasion, they will go the extra mile to make it more special for you. So what are you waiting for? Go take this luxurious break and I can assure you that you are going to have the time of your life