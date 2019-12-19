Flashy No More! Check Out This Label For Lehengas & Gowns In Earthy Tones

Bhumika Sharma is a luxury womenswear label that has an eccentric take on silhouettes and designs. If you are looking to experiment this wedding season, we suggest that you go ahead and take the leap with this label. Although the brand offers a great range of anarkalis, gowns, lehengas, saris, and much more, you might find yourself in a fix if you are looking at buying some shiny stuff.

With Bhumika Sharma's label the colour palette is very fresh (think pretty pinks, a twist to shades of beige) and the embroidery is subtle; though we wish they had vibrant colours too (other than a few yellows here and there), but guess that can take a backseat for now. A lot of celebrities have sported the brand's clothes in the recent past and yes, it is possible to shop their clothes online via their Instagram or website.



Just in case, you are in for a wild ride, do check out their embellished jumpsuits, and top and pants set (We’ve been eyeing those for a while now!).

Their price range starts at INR 19,000 which is not bad considering the quality they have to offer.

