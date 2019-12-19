Yep, Vaak's Collection From ₹699 Is Totally HR-Approved

If you desperately need a workwear wardrobe upgrade but are broke AF, don't worry. We found you a #madeinindia brand that does stunning HR-approved styles you'll love.



From happy hues to earthy shades, and cheques to abstract prints - we're obsessed with this Vaak's collection. They do comfortable office attire that's both breathable and professional (yay!). You can easily go from desk to dinner in their trendy tops starting at ₹699 and dresses starting at ₹1119. Get ready to look très chic and impress your boss, you guys!