This South Indian Restaurant Is Worth Every Penny!

Sankalp Restaurant: One of the best South Indian food outlets I had been to. The food was commendable. Like the taste was superb. I tried many of its dishes and everything was worth it. The flavours were absolutely balanced. Even the south Indian disliking members of my family liked it very much. The presentation was far better than any other outlets providing the same and staff added colors to my enriching experience. They were highly welcoming and the services were excellent. They helped me to select the best dishes and also provided some customized Jain dishes for our convenience. The after-sales services were also great. The infrastructure was too good and the prices were in the budget. It's a perfect place to enjoy South Indian food with ur family