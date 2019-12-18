You’ve got to check out this #CriminallyGood Crime Fiction for some serious chills this season!

The launch of ‘Parcel’ also marks the beginning of a celebration of crime writing from India and around the world. HarperCollins India is the only Indian publisher to have an exclusive imprint for crimes and thrillers, and we’ve made your life easier by listing out some crime fiction books you’ve got to get your hands on!

1) And Then There Were None - Agatha Christie



2) The Pheonix - Sidney Sheldon and Tilly Bagshawe

3) Cold Truth - Nikhil Pradhan

4) Tune for the Dead - Debashish Irengbam

5) Drop Dead Gorgeous - Gauri Sinh

6) A Closetful of Skeletons - Tanushree Podder

7) The Billionaire's Funeral - Elijah Brahms

8) Nobody's Child by Kanchana Banerjee

9) Kanpur Khoofiya Pvt Ltd by Richa Srivastava

10) Lipstick, Doosra and Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija

11) The Woman in the Window – AJ Finn

12) Death at the Durbar - Arjun Raj Gaind