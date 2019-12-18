Are you a fan of crime fiction? When you read a story, do you write one in your mind? If your answer to both these questions is YES, then we’ve got an awesome video recommendation, which we’re sure you will love! As an ode to the art of storytelling, HarperCollins India has come out with a short film ‘Parcel’ which celebrates the power of tales and aims to reinforce the potential of a good story. The film also establishes new ways of storytelling to an audience that is now consuming all its forms - words, audio and moving images. We can assure you, you will be hooked to the very last minute, thanks to its intriguing narrative!
You’ve got to check out this #CriminallyGood Crime Fiction for some serious chills this season!
What Makes It Awesome
The launch of ‘Parcel’ also marks the beginning of a celebration of crime writing from India and around the world. HarperCollins India is the only Indian publisher to have an exclusive imprint for crimes and thrillers, and we’ve made your life easier by listing out some crime fiction books you’ve got to get your hands on!
1) And Then There Were None - Agatha Christie
2) The Pheonix - Sidney Sheldon and Tilly Bagshawe
3) Cold Truth - Nikhil Pradhan
4) Tune for the Dead - Debashish Irengbam
5) Drop Dead Gorgeous - Gauri Sinh
6) A Closetful of Skeletons - Tanushree Podder
7) The Billionaire's Funeral - Elijah Brahms
8) Nobody's Child by Kanchana Banerjee
9) Kanpur Khoofiya Pvt Ltd by Richa Srivastava
10) Lipstick, Doosra and Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija
11) The Woman in the Window – AJ Finn
12) Death at the Durbar - Arjun Raj Gaind
