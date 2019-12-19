Bae & You Are Finally Off To Goa? Go Glamping At The Prettiest River-Side Retreat

The gypsy vibe runs strong here but it doesn’t come at the cost of luxury. This is exactly why we love the idea of glamping at La Mangrove. So, while you have all the privacy and beautiful river views you guys deserve, you’re in no way far from civilisation. If you start to miss the buzz of the popular beaches, Agonda and Palolem are less than half an hour away.

You can spend hours with bae (or a book) on the sunbeds, watching the river from the terrace. Because we’re not talking to couples who like roughing it out, know that each of these rustic teepees come with king sized beds and those pretty diaphanous white curtains. And just as your mum would like it, these are also cleaned by a sweet housekeeping team every day — you don’t have to worry about sleeping bags or making your beds or coming back to insipid food. Which reminds us, their cafe has a mix of Continental, Indian and Tibetan, all of which is made using seasonal produce. Don’t nature and luxury look so good together?

Whether you want a massage, want to do yoga by the river or need a bike to go around, the good folks at La Mangrove can help with all of the above. When you’re done with all of this, treat yourself to their chocolate momos and pasta.