Bae & You Are Finally Off To Goa? Go Glamping At The Prettiest River-Side Retreat

La Mangrove is an eco-chic boutique stay on Galgibaga beach in South Goa. Built sustainably, with open showers, a lounge that overlooks the river and dreamy teepees to spend the night, it’s got all the ingredients for a quiet, romantic holiday.
The gypsy vibe runs strong here but it doesn’t come at the cost of luxury. This is exactly why we love the idea of glamping at La Mangrove. So, while you have all the privacy and beautiful river views you guys deserve, you’re in no way far from civilisation. If you start to miss the buzz of the popular beaches, Agonda and Palolem are less than half an hour away.
You can spend hours with bae (or a book) on the sunbeds, watching the river from the terrace. Because we’re not talking to couples who like roughing it out, know that each of these rustic teepees come with king sized beds and those pretty diaphanous white curtains. And just as your mum would like it, these are also cleaned by a sweet housekeeping team every day — you don’t have to worry about sleeping bags or making your beds or coming back to insipid food. Which reminds us, their cafe has a mix of Continental, Indian and Tibetan, all of which is made using seasonal produce. Don’t nature and luxury look so good together?
Whether you want a massage, want to do yoga by the river or need a bike to go around, the good folks at La Mangrove can help with all of the above. When you’re done with all of this, treat yourself to their chocolate momos and pasta.
The teepees don’t have locks and while there are wooden lockers inside, some folks might not be comfortable with this open set-up. Having said that, it’s a safe place, run by reliable and trustworthy folks and little can go wrong. Oh, and they take a minimum of two nights’ booking and the prices are close to 14k for a couple with breakfast included. Think it's steep? Well, the location and the experience is worth every penny.
This retreat is run by the nicest, most accommodating French couple who know who to show you a good time. In case you’re keen, they can arrange fishing trips, waterfall sightseeing and spice plantation tours. If that wasn’t enough, they also know the best stalls at the flea markets and beach shacks in the North and will be happy to work out an itinerary to help you explore the sunshine state at your own pace, and based on your personal preferences.
