These 9 Restaurants In Goa Need To Be On Everyone's Radar

A local’s recommendation for a thali joint in North Goa, Vinayak is a home-style restaurant run by a Goan family. The fish thali is an absolute delight and will mostly feature the fresh catch of the day, along with portions of local veggies and clams. You can also check with them for the daily specials — all of which will be one or the other delicious local goan curry. Their fish xacuti, prawn rawa fry and prawn sorpotel are among our favourites.