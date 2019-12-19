Skip The Hotels In Goa: Book Cool Villas & Homestays With MakeMyTrip

We keep eyeing the flight ticket deals on MakeMyTrip but weren’t sure if this new ‘homes and villas’ category was any good. So, we went around with the MMT folks to see the range of properties they’d on-boarded in Goa. The first one included a big 5-bedroom villa where the film Dear Zindagi was shot. We loved the warm hospitality of the villa’s staff along with their rawa fish, omelette poi and watermelon juice. This, was over and above the gorgeous courtyard with a fountain and the pool.

Next up, we realised that our fave, Woke Hostel in Arpora could also be booked thanks to this new category addition to the MMT offerings. If roughing out isn’t your scene, they’ve got plush studios and 2–3bhk service apartments via their collaboration with Goa-based real estate biggie, Vianaar. If the fancy schmancy apartments also don’t make the cut, or you have a bigger gang, they’ve got massive villas — some uber luxurious, others quite quaint and traditional. The tariffs start at a mere INR 399 with the hostel dorms to up to 3–6k a night for 2bhk apartments to a mad 40k for an opulent family villa. But it’s great to have options, right?

Options reminds us, all the Ikshaa villas via MMT, in Goa are pet-friendly and come with their private pool. We’re looking at folks planning crazy bachelorettes to be here. If you’re all about farm stays or beach cottages with bae, fret not, you’ll have those on great deals as well.