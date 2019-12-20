Coffee, Munchies & Music At Dylan's Toasted & Roasted Coffee House

Cafes

Dylan's Coffee

Arambol, Goa
4.6

567, Socoillo Vaddo, Near Police Station, Arambol, Goa

Dylans Toasted ‘n’ Roasted Coffee House, five minutes away from Arambol Beach, is known for its specialty coffees and cookies, which you should definitely try.

Why Should I Go There?

It’s a beautiful cafe that the owners build right from scratch every season. The host Rajan and the staff are extremely cordial and helpful. The highlight here though, is the live gigs they host, which vary from old school jazz to blues and more.

They’re known for their freshly baked cookies {called munchies} which are superb when served hot. Their coffee is another reason to make your way here.

They have a similar set-up in Old Manali so they switch between there and Goa. The cafe is inspired by Bob Dylan as the name suggests.

