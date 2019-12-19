Cosy & Affordable Space At Assagao - The Valley Of Flowers & Vintage Charm

Homestays

Alazne & Meraki

Assagao, Goa

Paramount De, Saunta Vado, Assagao, Goa

These two suites promise you a gentle discreet refuge from the city and its chaos. Sip tea or have your favourite ale lounging in the spacious balcony or terrace or enjoy some quiet time bird spotting. It is well equipped with all the amenities needed for your comfort. Savour the slow life, surrounded by scenic, rustic landscapes, dotted with beautiful churches, villas, restaurants, stylish art boutiques, shops and more. Head to Gunpowder restaurant next door or to Villa Blanche Bistro nearby for the best breakfast. Enjoy a dip in the plunge pool or drive down to the beaches of Anjuna and Vagator. So if detox is on your mind, Alazne And Meraki is the perfect getaway for you.

You would need a bike or a scooty to get around.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

