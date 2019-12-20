Freedom Tree Just Made It To Grand Hyatt & The New Store Looks Gorgeous!

The vibrant colours and handcrafted elements have indeed found a fitting home in the Sunshine State’s easy breeze vibe. With the Villa Goa store, they’ve managed to recreate a soothing, home-like feeling where you can’t help but pick up finds from a sea of blue and green linen or gorgeous ceramics. With the recently opened Ping’s (an asian street food joint that’s always buzzing) in its backyard, it’s now that perfect little gem to shop and follow up beer (or cocktails?) and dimsums.

While the romance with the Sangolda store is still alive, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t charmed by the Grand Hyatt outlet. The newness of it all combined with the collections in store currently own our heart. And why not? Their ‘Under The Southern Sun’ is all about celebrating narrative prints. Then, there’s ‘The Secret Garden’ that’s literally an ode to the rains and forests and nature’s many bounties. Finally, the ‘Here Is Now’ range is about being in the moment and deftly blends stellar craftsmanship with a modern twist.

Freedom Tree at DB Galleria in Grand Hyatt is the perfect example of a design synergy - with both marrying the timeless with the edgy through their aesthetic. Soon as you set foot inside, you’re engulfed into a warm, fragrant feeling that can be best described as ‘home’. And if it’s not really evident from the set-up, let us tell you that Freedom Tree itself prides itself on innovation and is all about freedom of expression. This creative energy has been carried forth at the Grand Hyatt outlet seamlessly.

If not Goa, you can look at all of Freedom Tree’s modern furniture and refreshing decor at their stores in Mahalakshmi (Mumbai), Bandra (Mumbai), Indiranagar (Bangalore), Goa Villa and Goa Hyatt!