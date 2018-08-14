Museums, Wildlife & Ancient Caves: Goa Beyond Beaches & Shacks

If you are in South Goa, then you can head over to the Bondla Sanctuary, a popular picnic spot. You can spot Sambar deer and gaurs here and also visit the mini zoo. The sanctuary also offers cottages for stay. The Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, at the southern tip of Goa, is a good spot for trekkers. Apart from encountering the vast variety in flora and fauna, you can also explore the Tambdi Surla Temple and hit up the Dudhsagar Waterfalls here.

For those of you in North Goa, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary showcases the natural abundance of the Western Ghats. It’s home to many waterfalls and wildlife that includes tigers, sloth bears, gaur, and barking deer. Bird watchers can find happiness at the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, a mangrove habitat by the Mandovi River. Striated Herons, Little Bitterns, Red Knots, and Jack Snipes await you here.