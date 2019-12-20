A romantic getaway doesn’t have to burn through all your savings – you can escape to Goa on a tight-ish budget if you decide to stay at this Portuguese-style home. With a private pool, of course.
Broke Couples, This Portuguese-Style Home In Goa Has A Private Pool & & Doesn’t Cost A Bomb
Pool Your Resources
Located in the neighbourhood of Reis Magos, this quaint homestay is only about 15 minutes from North Goa’s beaches. If you’re looking to switch things up and enjoy a low-key holiday with your SO, we’d highly recommend checking in here. For less than INR 3,000 per night, a holiday at this home is a complete steal.
Skip the partying and, instead, go for long walks on the beach, share a seafood platter at Britto’s and wash it down with copious amounts of King’s beer.
All Hands On Deck
A slice-of-life kinda holiday, make Heena’s home your own over the course of your stay in Goa. Don’t expect fancy meals, room service or freshly-laundered clothes; instead spend one evening whipping up a plate of pasta {for two} together in the all-white kitchen that’s fully-equipped.
Share a bottle of wine as you lounge on the deck chairs – we bet you’ll jump into the beautiful private pool before long {it’s also got a mini waterfall!}. The property has a private garden too and, as the sun sets and lights come on, it’s the perfect setting for a candlelight dinner.
So, We're Saying...
There’s nothing like a quick trip to Goa to reinvigorate your romance, especially if you can make it happen on a shoe-string budget. #BrokeHolidayGoals
