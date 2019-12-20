Broke Couples, This Portuguese-Style Home In Goa Has A Private Pool & & Doesn’t Cost A Bomb

Located in the neighbourhood of Reis Magos, this quaint homestay is only about 15 minutes from North Goa’s beaches. If you’re looking to switch things up and enjoy a low-key holiday with your SO, we’d highly recommend checking in here. For less than INR 3,000 per night, a holiday at this home is a complete steal.

Skip the partying and, instead, go for long walks on the beach, share a seafood platter at Britto’s and wash it down with copious amounts of King’s beer.