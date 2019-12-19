Gokarneshwar Mess: Raw, Rustic & Locals Favourite Comfort Food!

Whenever I visit a place (coastal or Hilly), I make it a point to ask the locals about their preferred place to try the local cuisine and this time I've hit a jackpot. Gokarneshwar Hotel is a place which is hardly noticeable due to its a bit shady ambience but doesn't judge this place merely by its ambience, the food they cook inside is worthy enough to be served in mid-ranged restaurants serving local South Indian coastal food. The owner of the place is warm, cordial and he's hospitable too, he will give you what's fresh and if you are a traveller he might also give you the catch of the day. The Thali is rustic and simple but with bold flavours, the fish curry is full of tanginess and coconut-based gravy. The basic fish curry with rice and one vegetarian dish starts at 70 bucks only, in which the curry and the rice is unlimited. If you are lucky enough like me, you might just get to try their Prawns fry which is out of this world. Soft, juicy and succulent prawns along with the rice and fish curry is a joy and serve the purpose of comfort food. Gokarna is full of many beach shacks and some good cafes serving all sorts of food but if you are a backpacker who has a limited budget and wants to enjoy the local food this is the place to visit for sure! Pro tip: Do call the place before the dining hours and ask the catch of the day and if possible tell them to reserve the fish for you they might charge 20/30 bucks extra, that's it!